MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police were involved in short pursuit after an officer spotted a stolen truck near a gas pump at the Pilot Travel Center in Madera early Monday morning according to investigators.

Madera police officers say the driver, later identified as Humberto Arroyo, fled the parking lot. Arroyo led an officer on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree in the 21300 block of Avenue 18 1/2, according to police.

After the collision, officers said Arroyo fled once again on foot leaving his female passenger behind.

Investigators searched the area but Arroyo was not located.

If you have any information on Arroyo’s whereabouts or can provide information related to the property owner, please contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.