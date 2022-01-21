Investigators reveal how Mel and Melba Abdelaziz were killed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, the causes of death for a Fresno man and his daughter were revealed Friday.

According to a news release from the office of the Fresno County District Attorney, Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25 of Fresno, has been charged with murder in the death of his grandfather Mel Abdelaziz, 90, and his mother Melba Abdelaziz, 58.

Parke is alleged to have stabbed his grandfather to death using a pair of scissors, according to documents from the DA. After leaving Mel in the front yard of the home, investigators have alleged that inside the house Parke then hit his mother with pieces of a broken chair until she died.

If convicted, Parke could potentially face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Parke’s arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.