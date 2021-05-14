Man associated with white supremacist “Fresneck” gang arrested for murder of Pacer Hampton, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) —Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies Friday provided an update on the investigation into the April 13 murder of Pacer Hampton.

Brandon Engelman, a.k.a. Milkweed, 40 of Coarsegold, was arrested Tuesday by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder. He also faces a kidnapping charge, which is unrelated to Hampton’s death.

Detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office say they received great cooperation from neighbors in the area who provided surveillance video that helped identify Engelman as the suspect in the shooting.

Investigators stress that the investigation is ongoing and detectives say that “others are involved in this crime.” However, deputies say they are confident that Engelman was the shooter.

Engelman is part of the white supremacist “Fresneck” group according to Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The investigation was sparked when Hampton was found dead inside a crashed car in Fresno County . When investigators arrived on the scene they found that his injuries were not consistent with a car crash.