UPDATE: This article has been amended to reflect the latest info from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have deemed a “suspicious device” found in Madera County Thursday not dangerous, according to officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

CHP officials say a high-speed rail authority employee called to report the device around 8:30 a.m. near Road 30 ½ near Avenue 10 under a bridge in an area identified as high-speed rail property.

Authorities said the device was enough of a concern to alert the bomb squad and described it as a “cylindrical round device” about a foot long. CHP officials later described it as a “pressure cooker-style device.”

Roads in the area were closed and a nearby home had been evacuated but nearby farmland was said to be unaffected, CHP officials say.