Investigators looking for man who they say fell into water while fishing in Merced County

Photo of Amado Miranda provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are looking for a man they say disappeared while fishing near the California Aqueduct Sunday.

Deputies are searching for Amado Miranda. Miranda is 39 years old, and is described as 5’5″, 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Additionally, investigators say he has scarring on his left arm and the right side of his chest.

On Sunday, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Ortigalita Road and Mervel Avenue in Los Banos on a call of a possible drowning near an area of the California Aqueduct.

Investigators began searching for Miranda, who deputies say was fishing and lost his footing, falling into the water. Deputies say Miranda was last seen about 300 yards south of the location he fell into the water.

Anyone with information on Miranda’s location is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.

