FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County coroner has identified the man who died after being pulled from the water at Island Water Park Sunday.

Sirenio Cortez Coronado, 46 of Dinuba, was pulled from the water Sunday. First responders performed life-saving measures but Coronado died later at an area hospital.

Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office are now referring to Coronado’s death as a drowning.