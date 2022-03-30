FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police have identified the man they say attacked a Fresno Police Detective and was shot to death at police headquarters on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Fresno Police Department, on Tuesday at approximately 11:42 a.m. Joseph Roy, 24, made his way into a detective’s office on the first floor of the police department headquarters annex in Downtown Fresno.

Roy began assaulting the detective, grabbing a sharp object during the fight and stabbing the detective in the head, police say. The detective, who was armed, shot Roy, who according to investigators, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Detectives say Roy had attended a court hearing related to an assault with a deadly weapon case where he was a suspect prior to the incident.

Although the motive for the assault is still unknown, detectives are searching surveillance video for information.

Police say Tuesday’s incident it the fourth shooting of 2022 involving an officer. At the same time in 2021, there had been only one.