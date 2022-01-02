Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Fresno County on Sunday night.

The incident involving Fresno police officers and a suspect happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Maple and American avenues.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have since taken over the investigation because the shooting happened outside of city limits.

Authorities have not provided any details about the suspect or the events leading up to the shooting.

It is unknown who opened fire during the incident or if anyone was injured.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.