Deputies shoot man armed with knife while responding to suicide call in Fresno, sheriff’s office says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An allegedly suicidal man armed with a knife was shot by deputies in Fresno on Monday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Valentine and Belmont avenues after it was reported that a man had a knife and was threatening to commit suicide.

When deputies arrived, they found the armed man and began speaking with him.

Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies opened fire on the man, striking him at least one time.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say he is currently in critical condition.

No other details about what happened leading up to the shooting have been provided at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were hurt, but there may have been another person at the home who received a knife wound during the incident.

The area of Valentine and Belmont is currently shut down as deputies speak with witnesses who were inside of the home.

Deputies expect to be in the area throughout the night as they continue their investigation into the shooting.