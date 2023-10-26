FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The normally quiet M Street in Merced was lit up by the flashing lights of Merced Police Department cars.

Detectives say two Merced police officers shot a man who approached them while holding a knife around one in the morning Thursday.

“They arrived on scene to assess why this person tried to jump in front of a vehicle and at that time they were almost immediately encountered by the male who had a knife that person advanced on our officer and our officers had to use deadly force,” said Lt. Joey Lopez with the Merced Police Department.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

A woman says the man was her dad, and she doesn’t understand how something like this could happen.

“He was a fisherman he was a handyman he was my mom’s keeper and now my mom doesn’t have anyone to take care of her,” she said.

She says her dad had just moved to the area and was taking a late-night walk because he couldn’t sleep.

“My son said his grandpa hadn’t come back yet he took a walk and I jumped in the car and went to go look for him I pulled up to M Street right here it was blocked off and I asked them I’m looking for my dad, and they wouldn’t tell me. I said well I just need to know if I need to stop looking for my dad and the lady said stop,” she said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave., this is a developing story and we will continue to update you on air and online.