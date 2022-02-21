Investigation underway after man found dead in Pixley, deputies say

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near the railroad tracks in Pixley, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies said they were called to the intersection of Terra Bella Avenue and Main Street for a report of a man down around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.  

When deputies arrived they found a man dead near the railroad tracks. There were no obvious signs of trauma and detectives are working to determine how the man died.

If you have any information contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

