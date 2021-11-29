Investigation underway after body is found near alley in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after authorities say a body was found near an alley in Fresno on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., Fresno Police officers responded to the area of Divisadero and Abby streets after someone called 9-1-1 to report spotting an unresponsive man near an alley.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the man and confirmed he was dead.

Police say the man’s cause of death is currently unknown. No other details about the death have been released by authorities at this time.

Investigators have the scene taped off as they continue to search for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.