FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drownings of two young children in the Kings River, near Pine Flat Dam on Sunday, May 21 and is asking for the public’s help.

Deputies say they know there were a few small groups of people along the shoreline in the area where the kids entered the water.

Deputies say they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed anything to gain a better understanding of what happened. They are trying to reach those who were there specifically at the Kings River, near Pine Flat Dam between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Those who have information are asked to please contact Detective Jose Leon at (559) 600-8205.