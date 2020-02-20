Investigation continues in a ‘devastating’ northwest Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno Police continue to investigate Monday’s shooting in northwest Fresno that left a 24-year-old dead.

Brandyn Harris was with two friends at Milburn and Alluvial at the overlook of the San Joaquin River when an argument broke out between them and the occupants of a vehicle. Gunfire broke out a little after 2 p.m. Now, the search is on for suspects.

Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan said they’re not sure if Harris or his friends knew the people in the vehicle but there’s no indication that they have any gang ties.

“We are also not ruling that angle out, but at this point, there’s nothing saying that these three subjects had any type of gang affiliation,” Bowlan said.

Bowlan said both of the men who were with Harris have been cooperating. Witnesses are also helping provide clues, including one who saw one of the men who was with Harris toss an item into the nearby river.

“One of the two people that were with Mr. Harris, there was something that was observed being picked up off the ground, that subject then jumped the fence down toward the San Joaquin River area and apparently discarded that according to at least one witness,” Bowlan said.

That’s why the Sheriff’s Department dive team was out in the area on Tuesday trying to locate what could be evidence.

“Unfortunately, we’re unable to locate anything at this point,” Bowlan said.

He said it’s unclear if there was a gunfire exchange between the two groups.

“We’re not saying yet if one side had two guns or both sides may have been in possession of a firearm, there were multiple casings out there, and I’ll just kind of leave it at that,” Bowlan said.

While the investigation continues, Harris’ family is mourning the loss of a loved one. His cousin said he meant everything to them.

“It’s devastating, it’s really hard, it’s like why did it happen, like no one ever expects anything to happen like that,” Mary Brown, Harris’ cousin, said. “He was a son, a brother, a cousin, a friend, he was everything to everybody.”

Bowlan said they have surveillance video are looking through it. They also continue to search for the other car involved in the homicide.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department or contact Valley Crime Stoppers.

