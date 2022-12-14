FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For hours on Tuesday an alleyway in northwest Fresno was taped off and filled with detectives as the investigation into who killed a young pregnant woman continued.

Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon Fresno police were dispatched to North Cornelia Avenue after getting 911 calls saying someone was on fire.

“The maintenance workers at the associated apartment complex to the north arrived in a golf cart, attempted to extinguish the person who was set ablaze, fire arrived within several minutes and pronounced the subject deceased at 12:26 this afternoon,” he said.

At the time of the interview, police said they did not know if the woman was still alive when she was burned, or if she had already been dead. They do however say she had injuries other than just the burns.

Her identity hasn’t been released, but Cervantes says she was in her 20s and was African American. They believe she was pregnant but don’t know how far along she was.

“We’re running a parallel investigation with Fresno Fire, our arson investigators are on scene, they did provide us with information that clearly demonstrates to us that this victim was set on fire with some type of accelerant, what accelerant that is? We don’t know,” Cervantes said.

Neighbors like Marissa say the constant crime is concerning. She says she remembers last month when a man was stabbed while looking through recyclables in the same alleyway where this woman was found. Police haven’t announced any updates in that case in weeks.