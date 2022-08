VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Visalia Unified can expect a fresh perspective when school starts next week.

Kirk Shrum is the new district superintendent and on Friday he launched the “One Visalia Connected” program, meant to connect students in and out of the classroom.

He spoke to CBS47’s Kathryn Herr and Brian Dorman about the program, his first term as superintendent, and what parents need to know about COVID-19.