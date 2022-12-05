PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A intoxicated man allegedly attempted to steal a firetruck in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department.

According to officers, on Sunday police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Avenue regarding an attempted auto theft. City fire personnel advised that allegedly 32-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Tulare entered the driver seat of a firetruck that was idling in an apparent attempt to steal it.

Officers say fire personnel confronted Ruiz, and he fled on foot. Police began checking the area and Ruiz was located a short distance away. As police approached Ruiz attempting to detain him, Ruiz resisted arrest. It was apparent he was intoxicated.

Police say that Ruiz was arrested for alleged attempted auto theft of an emergency vehicle, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. He was later booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.