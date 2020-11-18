Intoxicated man found with gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is in the hospital after he was found in southeast Fresno with a gunshot wound to the thigh Tuesday, according to police.

Officers say the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Cherry avenues. A passer-by found the man, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators have so far found three bullet casings in the area and, based on the injury, they do not believe that the man shot himself.

Detectives add that the man was intoxicated at the time so he was unable to provide any information. His identity has not been officially released.