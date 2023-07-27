FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An apartment complex fire was seen by firefighters while they were heading into another fire call Thursday, says the Fresno Fire Department.

According to firefighters, they were around the area of N College Avenue and E Fedora Avenue, answering a fire call, when they saw smoke coming out of the apartment complex, so they split up and headed that way.

Upon arrival, they say there were multiple apartment units already completely engulfed in fire. They began a search of the homes to ensure residents were out and safe.

Crews say they do not know where the fire started. The apartments are now uninhabitable due to smoke damage.

Jonathan Chew, Deputy Chief of the Fresno Fire Department, says the City’s investment has gotten more people into training to eventually hit the streets and put into practice what they’ve learned.

“There’s a lot of new faces on the fire ground. It’s great to see them transition, these new firefighters, from the academy, hit the streets, and put their training right into action,” he says.

The Fresno Fire Department reports no injuries, but at least 25 people were forced out of their homes due to the fire. The American Red Cross was on the scene helping them to seek emergency shelter.