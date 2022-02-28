FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic was backed up following a fatal train crash in central Fresno on Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area near Palm and Dakota avenues after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a train. Officials say the woman did not survive her injuries.

Officers have taped off the intersection of Palm and Dakota as the investigation continues.

The roadway is expected to remain shut down for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.