FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A sneak peek was held at Fresno State Tuesday for an upcoming international agriculture robotics forum.

The three-day agriculture robotics conference will be held in October in the Central Valley and will host a robotics demonstration at the University Agricultural Laboratory.

The conference will demonstrate mechanical weeding and spraying equipment and autonomous tractors.

The fall conference will bring together different groups for problem-solving, decision-making and planning for how to apply the technologies to California agriculture.