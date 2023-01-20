FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City Manager of Fresno, Georgeanne White, has appointed an interim fire chief at the Fresno Fire Department.

Starting March 2, Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn will take the role of Interim Fire Chief following the retirement of Fire Chief Kerri Donis.

Chief Alcorn began his career as an engineer with the Merced Fire Department in 2004 and was eventually promoted to captain, battalion chief, deputy chief, and fire chief in 2018.

He joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, spending the last two years in the Prevention and Support Services Division and more recently, the Operations Division.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Chief Alcorn will work closely with Fire Chief Donis to prepare for the temporary position.

The nationwide search for a permanent fire chief continues.