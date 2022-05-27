FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a news release from Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza, it was announced that Rina Gonzales has been appointed interim City Attorney after a unanimous vote from the Fresno City Council.

Gonzales served as deputy city attorney in Riverside for more than 11 years before becoming senior deputy city attorney in Fresno, beginning her service for the City in April 2019.

“Rina provides a wealth of knowledge and experience having served a multitude of municipal governments since 2005,” said Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. “I look forward to her leadership through our annual budget process.”

“I am confident that Rina will provide the leadership that the City Attorney’s Office needs to be successful during this time of transition,” said Esparza.

Gonzales’s appointment becomes effective on June 3 and the City Council has begun the process of recruiting a permanent City Attorney, according to Esparza’s office.