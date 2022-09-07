FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As this heatwave continues, the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) is still asking people to conserve energy to ease the power grid and avoid outages.

Experts said it’s important for consumers to stay on top of their energy usage and continue to turn off or reduce non-essential power in their homes.

Reducing energy usage will make a difference not only in the Central Valley but across the state.

“All of us saving energy together has really helped preserve our electricity supplies,” said Gabriela Ornelas with Southern California Edison.

Wednesday was the 8th consecutive day the California ISO sent out flex alerts, warning customers about forced power outages.

The alert has been effective every day this week now from 4 p.m. to 9 pm.

“We ask that customers save energy if they can in their homes. We know it’s been a long time now it seems where we’ve been asking customers to conserve but we can also say they’re making a difference,” added Ornelas.

We checked the California ISO App for the latest numbers, finding that the demand for electricity had peaked around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The charts on the app show the current capacity at 57,000 megawatts and at peak heat Wednesday, we reached nearly 50,000 megawatts. That’s 86% of the current capacity.

“We have 5 million customer accounts and we serve 15 million residents in our service area. If every single one of these customers conserves even a little bit, it really will make a huge impact on the electric grid for the entire state,” Ornelas explained.

PG&E sent out emails and text messages expressing rotating outages across the valley and power possibly shut off for customers for one to two hours.

“We have had our crews on standby to respond to any issues that may arise during this heat, we have them stationed out in the field across the service area so that they’re ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Ornelas said.

Tuesday, California ISO sent out an emergency alert that helped provide some relief to the state’s power grid. Experts said to continue to turn off or reduce non-essential power for the rest of the week.