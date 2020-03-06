Instacart delivers without human contact due to coronavirus fears

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Instacart is adjusting to the coronavirus scare.

The grocery delivery service announced Thursday that it has rolled out a new feature called “Leave at my Door Delivery.”

It gives customers the option to have an order left by their door during a designated time frame instead of having an in-person hand-off.

Instacart says it’s been testing the feature recently — but decided to go ahead and roll it out because of “increased demand” in recent days.

The concept of “contactless deliveries” is something that companies in China adopted in response to the coronavirus — which was first detected in that country.

