CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hot air balloon displays will fill the sky at the 47th annual ClovisFest, taking weekend plans to new heights.

With a lever, balloon pilot David Wakefield can control how high or low you can go. Other than that — the direction of the balloon really just depends on where the wind takes you.

Wakefield says this year’s fest is expected to bring perfect flying conditions.

On our flight, we soared over homes in Clovis — and drivers who weren’t expecting to see the balloon so close to them.

Avoiding any potential hazards that may scratch or puncture it, the balloon can make its descent.

“When you get your feet off the ground, there’s a certain exhale,” says Wakefield.

Tethered rides will be offered at ClovisFest for $15 per ride.

Old Town Clovis will be filled with live performances at international village — and you can get your beer fix at the Michelob Ultra beer garden.