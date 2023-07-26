FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for any clues after 69-year-old James Buford was found in Winton Park after being shot and killed earlier this month.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they do not have any leads on a suspect and are now offering a $2,000 reward for information. They said Buford was a “truly innocent victim.”

His son, James Burford Jr, says his dad was a hard-working family man and he was at work in Winton Park at the time of the shooting. He says at the time of the shooting he was just two months away from turning 70. Buford was working at Winton Park as a custodial caretaker when the shooting happened.

“He was just kind of doing his job and taking care of his responsibilities the way he always does and you know somebody doesn’t value life as much as they should,” Buford Jr said about his father.

He says for as long as he could remember, his dad was a hard worker. His dad grew up in the Sanger and Reedley area and held multiple jobs in fields like ranching and cattle work, even a stint as a truck driver.

He’s now begging for answers about his dad’s death.

“It’s a senseless act of violence against an old man,” he said.

A week has gone by since the July 19 shooting and deputies say they still don’t have any leads on who could have done this.

“Right now they just can’t come up with anything they don’t have any suspects identified, so we are hoping that the community sees this story, that if they noticed anything, if they heard anything, it could be the smallest piece of information, to give us a call,” public information officer Tony Botti said.

The park is located just outside of Sanger and Buford said it’s a remote area with barely in cell service. The sheriff’s office says as of now they don’t have any witnesses or security footage pointing them towards a suspect. They say whoever did it, got away before a utility worker could call 911 around 10:30 the night of the 19th.

Buford says he has memories of going to Winton Park as a child with his dad and learning how to fish. Now he just wants justice for his father.

“He was one of those guys that showed that love was an action, and he showed that his whole life,” he said.

If you have any information, you can call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by the family. You can access it by clicking here.