Inmates flushing inappropriate items flood Fresno County courtrooms, sheriff’s office says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Fresno County courtrooms located in the same building as Fresno County North Annex Jail are closed until further notice after the sheriff’s office says inmates in the jail flushed inappropriate items down the toilet causing backups and flooding.

A statement from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office described it as a repeat of an incident that occurred in August.

Officials say there is water damage to the bottom floor, putting the lobby, staff dining hall, locker room, as well as courtroom Departments 95 and 96 out of action.

Fresno County Superior Court says there is no estimate to when the impacted departments will reopen but there will be no interruption to court operations. Cases due to be heard in the damaged departments will be heard in Department 1 of the main courthouse.

