FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the holiday season approaches, inmates at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla had special gifts for several kids at the West Boys and Girls Club in Fresno.

According to officials, inmates from the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla bought and repaired bikes for kids at the West Boys and Girls Club in Fresno. The bikes were dropped off on Friday morning and received by dozens of kids.

Organizers say it is rewarding to see the kids smile as they take their first ride on their new bike.

“It’s amazing especially when I’ve seen in the past when children were receiving bikes and the joy that they experience, the happiness,” said Fred Mendrin, former Field Director of Fellowship Ministry.

The bikes are given out twice a year.

Organizers say working on the bikes is great for prisoners -it gives them a sense of purpose and giving back to the community.