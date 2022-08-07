BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who they say walked away from the Bakersfield Inmate Reentry Facility Sunday morning.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say Andres Carrera was discovered missing just after 10:30 a.m. After an emergency head count confirmed he wasn’t on the grounds, CDCR agents were instructed to notify local law enforcement, and to find him.

Carrera is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 188 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

Corrections officials say he had just begun his sentence there on Wednesday. He was to serve two years and eight months for a conviction related to stolen construction equipment and also being a person in possession of ammunition as a “second striker”. He was scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Anyone who sees Carrera or has any knowledge of his whereabouts is instructed to contact local law enforcement or call 9-1-1.