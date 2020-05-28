Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An inmate at the Fresno County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was placed in quarantine after close contact with a correctional officer who had tested positive for coronavirus in early May.

The correctional officer has been cleared and returned to work, according to authorities.

