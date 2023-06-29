MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at a Fresno County-based federal prison has walked away from the facility, according to federal officials on Thursday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prison, inmate Juan Carlos Gonzalez was discovered missing 8:30 a.m. from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Mendota.

The 42-year-old inmate was serving a sentence of over 17 years following a conviction of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, federal officials say.

Gonzalez was scheduled to be released in approximately eight years’ time, on October 27, 2031.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (559) 442-2858.