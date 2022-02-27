TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died in custody at the South County Detention Facility on Sunday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:00 a.m., correctional deputies reportedly found Rodney Suell, 41, suffering from what was described as a ‘medical emergency’ in his cell.

Deputies began performing life-saving measures on Suell, but officials say he was later pronounced dead.

Suell had reportedly been housed in a cell by himself at the time of his death.

Authorities say they aren’t sure how Suell died, and an autopsy has been scheduled to figure it out.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Jessica Vieyra with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.