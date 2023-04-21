Old prison rusted metal bars cell lock with dark and bright in the jail

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The death of a 31-year-old man inside a Merced County jail is under investigation by officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, on Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Merced County Sheriff Corrections Staff located an unresponsive incarcerated person in the John Latorraca Correctional Center located at 2584 Sandy Mush Road in Merced.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Derek Valentine.

Officials say the correctional staff and first responders performed life-saving measures but these were unsuccessful – and Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains an active investigation.