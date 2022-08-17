Injuries after truck crashes into bank at Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed into a Chase bank in northeast Fresno on Wednesday, according to Fresno Police officers.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the branch near Blackstone and Nees avenues.

Police say a driver pulled up to the bank and thought they put the truck into park – when they did not.

Police say the driver accidentally accelerated forward striking the bank and several customers inside.Three people were taken to a local hospital and three others were injured and remained at the scene.