Injured man seeking help at grocery store in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An injured man entered a Foods Co. in Central Fresno looking for help, police say.

Police reported to the Foods Co. on Shields and First Avenues, just before 2 p.m on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the 20-year-old man drove his truck to the grocery store seeking help. They say the man parked in front of the grocery store and ran yelling “I’ve been shot.”

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The victim was shot one time on his left arm, his truck had been struck about three times, according to police.

Police say the victim is not in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating and believe it could be gang-related.

