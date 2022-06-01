FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of cyclists is searching for answers after a hit and run on Old Millerton Road left all four of them injured.

They say they were all riding on the side of the road when one of them shouted out “Car” to inform everyone else in the group of an oncoming car.

That’s when the group says a burgundy Ford F-150 truck hit all four of them and lost their driver-side mirror.

“That’s the worst part like that by looking at him and realizing that he’s looking directly at us, and knowing and then realizing that he’s coming for us, he’s coming all the way across the road,” said Dave Freeman, one of the cyclists in the group.

Freeman was doing what he would normally do when he’s not in the office, cycling with his group.

“It’s hard to fathom that I don’t know you, you don’t know me, but you’re going to run over me with your vehicle,” said Freeman.

The accident is still fresh in the mind of Freeman, who says he is now traumatized.

“I think once I’m physically okay to ride again, I mean. I don’t know if I’d ride that spot again,” added Freeman. “That spot and stretch of road is still pretty vivid in my mind.”

Bike and car parts were scattered around the road after the accident.

Freeman himself was brought to the ground after falling and injuring the left side of his body.

“My ankle is pretty beat up. My shoulder is sore because that is where I took the impact,” he said.

“That’s the scary part that it could’ve been worse. I was looking at my bike that night when I came home and where it was broken. I mean or if you take the impact to your chest or your head, then that’s the end of one of us,” said Freeman.

Despite feeling targeted, Freeman considers himself lucky.

So far, in 2022 the city of Fresno has had five deadly cycling accidents.

“This doesn’t need to happen again, we could’ve very well been killed. Anything we can do to prevent that, I’m up for,” concluded Freeman.

Freeman said he had planned to go to the Bass Lake Triathlon with his wife this Saturday, but now he’ll have to cheer her on from the sidelines.

The search for that burgundy Ford F-150 with the driver-side mirror missing continues.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the suspect to turn themselves in so they can get their side of the story,

If you have any information on this incident, you can call FCSO at 559-600-3111