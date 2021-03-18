Injunction to block Tower Theatre sale denied, sale to church can go ahead

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Superior Court judge cleared the way for the sale of the Tower Theater.

On Thursday, the judge denied an injunction of the sale of the theater to Adventure Community Church. The move clears the way for the sale to proceed.

The owners of Sequoia Brewing Company were able to secure a temporary restraining order halting the sale of the church in February.

The sale of the Tower Theater to the church has been a controversial move since it was announced in December. Weekend protests have been held outside the theatre for weeks.

In a statement, the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee says it will continue its demonstrations.

We are deeply disappointed by Judge Rosemary T. McGuire’s decision to set aside Sequoia Brewing Company’s right to purchase its premises, as established in their lease contract with the Tower Theatre. But we will continue to work to prevent any rezoning of the Tower Theatre. Adventure Church may own the parcel, but it does not have unilateral say in its use or in the zoning processes of this neighborhood or the City of Fresno. The City Manager, the City Attorneys, and Councilmember Soria have all informed Adventure Church that a rezoning process will be required for them to use the theater for worship services. And we will fight a rezone every step of the way. Heather Parish, a member of the Save the Tower Demonstration Committee.

Lawyers for the Committee say they will be filing with the 5th District Court of Appeal before the March 31 sale date.