Inequities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Fresno County highlighted, new site opens in Selma

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Inequities in vaccine distribution are being highlighted in a new vaccine dashboard released by the Fresno County Department of Public Health this week.

It shows some communities are being vaccinated at higher rates than other communities.

“It tells me we have a lot of work to do when it comes to our rural communities, our south Fresno communities and just in terms of making sure that everyone has good access to receiving the vaccine if they want it,” said Dr. Tania Pacheco-Werner with the COVID-19 Equity Project.

In zip code 93706 in southwest Fresno, 14% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. In zip code 93725, it’s 16.3%. In 93702, it’s 12.4%.

It’s a significant difference when looking at some of the zip codes in Clovis and Northeast Fresno.

In zip code 93720, 32.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. In 93730, it’s 38.6%.

Pacheco-Werner said more needs to be done to reach vaccine equity including having more mobile vaccination clinics and transportation services.

“It looks to me like the places where we have had mobile events such like the Cantua Creek area, and in Reedley, Orange Cove areas, those have actually resulted in seeing some of these numbers that look pretty good,” Pacheco-Werner said.

A new vaccination site at the Nick Medina Senior Center in Selma aims to reach their community as well as neighboring areas.

“The city of Selma really has had a high number of cases in the past,” Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan said. “Having this vaccination site is also really critical to our effort to allow people to go back to work and back to school in a safe way.”

Transportation services are also being offered to take people to the vaccination site.

“Fresno County Rural Transportation Agency is assisting us with free rides to these vaccination sites,” Gallavan said.

“It definitely made a difference,” said Rene Ramirez in regards to being able to go to a site close to his home. Ramirez got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the new site.

“My mom is elderly. My dad’s suffering from cancer and figured I had to be safe for them and for myself,” Ramirez said.

Those who are eligible can register online or can walk in and register at the site. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.