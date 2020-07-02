Indoor family entertainment businesses in Fresno County forced to shut down per state’s orders

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Indoor family entertainment venues in Fresno, Merced, Tulare and Kings counties are being forced to shut down once again per the state’s orders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“First we went to John’s Incredible, they said that they have been closed since 12 p.m. So then we called Chuck E. Cheese, and they said that they’re closed,” said Fresno resident Sonia Brown.

The staff at No Surrender Laser Tag & Adventure Park say they were disappointment by the news, but not surprised.

After Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement Wednesday, they immediately shut the doors at their Fresno location.

“And our Clovis location, we already had some families in here, and we just decided, ‘Hey, look, let them finish it out and then we won’t let anyone else in, and we’ll go from there,’” said Randy Castillo, Director of Sales and Marketing for No Surrender Laser Tag & Adventure Park.

The order comes less than a week after family entertainment businesses were allowed to reopen in Fresno County.

The announcement is causing frustration for families as well as employees.

‘It’s just too much. It’s either stay closed or stay open,” said Brown. “Which one is it going to be?”

“Though the lockdown and everything, we had to re-hire and hire new employees, so we did all the training, made sure everybody goes to safety training as well,” said Castillo, “and when we found out we had to close, it was kind of a big heart breaker for all of us.”

Castillo said the company also spent a significant amount of money on new equipment like a sanitizing fogger and digital temperature reader, only to close down yet again for at least three weeks.

