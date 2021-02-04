Indoor concert held at Fresno church against state orders

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County remains in the COVID-19 Purple Tier, meaning indoor church services are not allowed – and neither are concerts, even outside.

But on Wednesday night, a concert featuring Kingdom Music Industries artist Bryan Trejo was held at Cornerstone Church in Downtown Fresno. The pastor of Adventure Church planned to host the concert at the Tower Theatre but changed the venue to Cornerstone Church after receiving a zoning citation and fine from the city.

Pastor Anthony Flores said he understands the risks involved but says people need to maintain their spiritual health as well.

“It really does concern me,” said Flores. “My household has all had COVID, including my mother-in-law, so we understand the effects of it. We also know there are people hurting, there are people hungry for just the touch of the Lord.”

Flores said they offered an online stream of the event as well, letting people make their own decisions.

“We really just leave it up to them, and we always practice the physical distancing, and we always wipe down and sanitize,” said Flores.

However, a video taken outside the venue shows crowds of people going in, some not wearing masks. Other videos from inside the building show few masks and little social distancing.

The concert was a planned event with flyers circulating for days, leaving many residents asking why it wasn’t shut down by the city. We reached out to Fresno’s Code Enforcement but did not receive a response.

Fresno City Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez all were not available for comment and Cornerstone Church Pastor Jim Franklin could also not be reached.

Flores said as far as he knows, no citations were given out for the event.