Incumbents take the early lead in heated Clovis City Council race

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Two Clovis City Council incumbents took the early lead on March 2 during a special election to fill a pair of council seats.

Incumbents Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanouatoua were two of five candidates vying for the four-year seat.

“People are satisfied with the direction. We are not perfect in Clovis by a long shot, but our council keeps the city moving in a direction that people are happy with,” said Lynne Ashbeck after the initial results came in.

Ashbeck has been on the city council since 2001. If re-elected, she says her priority is to help navigate the city through the pandemic and then continue projects that move the city forward.

Mouanouatoua has been on the city council since 2017. He was the only candidate to host a results watch party, with live music, a buffet, and supporters including Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger.

“My hope is that, should the results lead to another four years, I pledge to work hard to be responsive and really learn what the issues are so I can make the best decision,” said Mouanouatoua.

The race hasn’t been without controversy. Candidate Herman Nagra was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing Mouanouatoua’s campaign signs. He said they were on private property without the owner’s permission.

Clovis voter Diane Sandoval hopes whoever is elected will listen to the community with an open mind.

“Clovis is becoming very diverse. It’s important for our leaders to listen to the entire community and not just be with blinders on and listen to one direction,” said Sandoval.

The Fresno County Registrar of Voters says the next results from the vote centers will come in on Friday. The official results will be certified by March 17.