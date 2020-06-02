Increased patrols, tactical units to be deployed in response to social media threats, police say

Workers repair smashed windows at a building south of downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple downtown storefronts had their windows smashed and some businesses were looted early Friday. The damage happened as protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned out for a demonstration in Columbus that began peacefully but turned violent, with windows smashed at the Ohio Statehouse and storefronts along surrounding downtown streets. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Increased patrols and tactical units are being assigned to commercial businesses in Fresno in response to posts on social media posts threatening civil disobedience, according to police.

In a statement, Chief Andy Hall says he will be adjusting the mission of several units to ensure the city remains safe.

“Air support will work with undercover units as we keep a watchful eye on those who would victimize our city for personal gain in the name of a tragedy.” Chief Andy Hall

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or criminal activity is asked to call Fresno Police on 559-621-7000.

