Increased patrols, tactical units to be deployed in response to social media threats, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Increased patrols and tactical units are being assigned to commercial businesses in Fresno in response to posts on social media posts threatening civil disobedience, according to police.
In a statement, Chief Andy Hall says he will be adjusting the mission of several units to ensure the city remains safe.
“Air support will work with undercover units as we keep a watchful eye on those who would victimize our city for personal gain in the name of a tragedy.”Chief Andy Hall
Anyone who sees suspicious activity or criminal activity is asked to call Fresno Police on 559-621-7000.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.