In wake of protests, local pastor hopes real change can happen in Fresno: ‘We’re in a dual pandemic’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As protests continue across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer and against police brutality, a local pastor hopes real change happens.

“I’m not surprised at the response because this button has been waiting to be pushed for some time. This is a wound in American culture that has not healed of racism and bigotry and discrimination,” said Pastor Paul Binion with the Westside Church of God.

Pastor Binion, born in Alabama, has lived in Fresno for more than 40 years. He’s lived through decades of police brutality against the black community.

“We’re in a dual pandemic, not just with COVID-19, but also what is happening around our nation and around the world, I’m calling it a cultural pandemic in that we have people who have been allowed to misuse their authority in power,” he said.

Binion said he believes the majority of police officers are there to make the community safer, however, he said they need to do a better job of policing themselves.

“Going into that profession, you should understand that it takes a special heart and a special temperament to be a police officer and our police departments need to make sure they have the proper people in the streets,” he said.

Through the years that Binion has seen protests, he said the ones that are happening now are different.

“I have not seen one of this magnitude because this one is international,” Binion said.

He said seeing young people peacefully protesting for a better future for their children encourages him, but he added that they will have to keep the pressure on to implement lasting change.

“It’s gonna take some people who will keep us accountable, will keep it before us, will say ‘okay now, we’re proposing changes but how are we going to act upon and make sure that change takes place.’”

Jerry Dyer, former Fresno police chief, will be mayor of Fresno in just months.

He said he doesn’t want people to see him as the former police chief but rather their mayor who’s going to listen.

“Today there are a lot of people that are hurt, there’s some deep seeded anger in people in society that needs to be addressed, and as the mayor of this city, I want to be available and willing to address those issues,” Dyer said.

Pastor Binion called Dyer a friend and said that he prays that as mayor, he will lead with everyone in mind, including those who have been neglected and overlooked.

“He’ll be reminded and he’ll be encouraged to do so and he’s a friend,” Binion said.

“I want to see a community thats safe, I want to see police officers that care and serve and protect people, I want to see neighborhoods flourish all over the city of Fresno.”

Binion added that what’s also needed is for people to examine their beliefs, their homes and their hearts.

“The treatment of another person with respect and dignity is an individual choice. I choose to value you, I choose to respect you, I choose to honor you as an individual and I’ll do nothing to disparage or disrespect or dishonor your life,” he said.

