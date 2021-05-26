In-person visitation to resume at the Fresno County Jail this weekend

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Jail will be reopening its doors for in-person visits with inmates this weekend.

Starting Saturday, the public will be allowed to schedule appointments for in-person visitation with all general population inmates, or video conferencing with those who are currently assigned to lockdown housing.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the visitations will be held at a 50% reduced capacity compared to the past.

New rules have been set in place at the jail, including visitors being required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no longer than 72 hours before the appointment.

Appointments are first come first serve and can only be made by visiting any of the three jail lobbies.

