Central Valley school districts finalize in-person instruction plans

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The clock is ticking for Fresno Unified parents to choose whether they will or will not be sending their students back for in-person learning.

Fresno Unified sent out a parent survey to get answers from families – results are due by the end of Tuesday.

Heather Allen with Fresno Unified said so far they have 70% of their student body responses.

“Our model to return to in-person for the families who select it is a hybrid model so students would be on campus two days a week either in a Tuesday-Wednesday grouping or in a Thursday-Friday grouping,” said Allen.

Allen said they will still offer online learning for those families who do not wish to return to in-person learning yet, along with ensuring that families who do return keep their same teachers.

“Whether they are picking online or if they are picking hybrid, we are really prioritizing that relationship between student and teacher we will do everything in our power to not change student-teacher assignments,” said Allen.

Madera Unified just finished their parent survey.

Babatunde Ilori with Madera Unified said the survey results showed close to 70% of their student body wanting to return to in-person instruction.

The district said, because of the high number, they will be staggering students’ attendance for the return to in-person learning.

“So, starting next week it is kind of exciting because it has been a full year now since we have had our students here for in person instruction,” said Ilori.

On March 22, TK-first grade will return. Second grade through third grade will return on March 25. That following week is Madera Unified’s spring break, which is March 9 through April 5.

After spring break, fourth grade through sixth grade will return to in person instruction on April 6.

“By the first week of April we will have basically all of our grades up to sixth grade, but we are staggering it to be safe because of COVID,” said Ilori.