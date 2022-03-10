FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s IRS office will be open for in-person tax help this weekend for anyone who needs to talk to someone face-to-face about their taxes.

The IRS says it cannot help with returns – but will be able to help with a variety of tax issues.

The office at 2525 Capitol Street in Fresno will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with no appointments necessary, meaning anyone needing help can simply turn up on the day.

“We know that many taxpayers work during the week or have other obligations that make it difficult to get away to take care of their taxes during our routine business hours,” said the IRS’ Ken Corbin. “We’re here to help, and people don’t need an appointment during these special Saturday hours.”

Among the help offered, advice will be given about advance Child Tax Credit payments, help to fix tax problems, tax bills or an IRS audit. Those wanting to attend are asked to bring a government ID, social security cars or ITINs for members of their household, and any IRS letters or notices they have received.