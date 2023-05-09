TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – An emotional remembrance in Tulare County of peace officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

Flags were lowered to half-staff in a ceremony full of tradition dating back more than a century.

29 peace officers, one sheriff’s department pilot, and three canine officers who died serving their communities were remembered in an annual ceremony at the granite memorial erected in their honor by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in Visalia.

As the name of each fallen officer and their “end of watch” date was read, surviving family members placed flowers as a show of remembrance and love.

The losses are still fresh on the minds of many, reinforcing that these are more than just names on a wall.

“We’re fathers, we’re mothers, we’re family members, we shop at the same stores, we go to the same churches, our kids play in the same sports, we’re human beings,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

the day was truly about the men and women who serve our communities with bravery and the willingness to put their lives on the line for all of us.