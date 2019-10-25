In latest discussion for Fresno’s cannabis ordinance, ensuring equal opportunities biggest talking point

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno City Council members are fine-tuning the city’s cannabis business ordinance presented their latest revisions at city hall Thursday. Some were made because of changes in state law, but most were inspired from talks with other cities.

However, most of the conversation was about making everyone has a fair shot to have a seat at the table — whenever the city finally green lights these businesses.

The presentation was put on by councilwoman Esmeralda Soria and council vice president Miguel Arias. Some of the revisions proposed were to align cannabis policies with existing Alcoholic Beverage Control and conditional use permitting guidelines. For example, notifying homeowners within 1,000 feet of a future dispensary as soon as a permit application is sent in.

City council also would have more say in what dispensaries and other businesses come into the city. The revisions would transfer the power to vet and approve their locations from the city manager to city council.

But social equity programs dominated the public comment portion of Thursday’s hearing.

“I would urge the city to look at the city of Los Angeles and see the mistakes they made in implementing their social equity programs. It is a mess over there,” George Boyadjian, president and founder of 420 College.

Social equity programs would help marginalized communities get into the business. For example, those from low-income backgrounds, and even those who have a previous cannabis conviction.

Some permits would be set aside for equity applicants. Right now, the city plans to award at least one equity applicant each for a retail permit and a commercial manufacturing one.

In total, the city plans to have seven retail facilities and eight commercial manufacturing facilities.

“This does not mean that a social equity applicant would be guaranteed a license. They would still have to demonstrate they can actually operate,” said Arias.

Not everyone there was critical of the social equity programs. Some, like JePaul White, praised what the city is proposing so far — but he knows there’s more to do.

White is the local chapter president of the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance, or NDICA.

“It’s just the moral thing to do to ensure those that were most impacted also get a seat at the table. It’s just not about cannabis, it’s about the economic impact that cannabis can do for our country,” White said.

The next step is waiting on the environmental impact report, which will be done by March 2020.

Click here to see all the revisions made to the ordinance.

