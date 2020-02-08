In final State of the City, Merced mayor showcases investment in city’s quality of life

New businesses aren't the only things coming to the city this year

MERCED, California (KGPE) — Mayor Mike Murphy’s State of the City address Friday really painted an exciting 2020 for his hometown. Downtown is buzzing with renovations and new stores are moving in. However, Murphy stresses, it’s not all about economic gain — it’s about improving the overall quality of life.

Murphy started the address with a history lesson to show just how far things have come but also using his time to show where things will be.

Hotel Tioga is one of three historic landmarks getting a major facelift, being turned into modern apartments. Through a video, the audience got to see the first model unit and learned managers will start accepting leasing applications.

However, the big announcement for the building came in the form of the city’s first brewery. Tioga Sequoia Brewing announced it will be opening a second location in the hotel. This is all slated to become a reality in 2020, on top of the opening of Bitwise’s new location and stores on the way.

But, Murphy also took the time to mention community projects, like the rehabbing of the abandoned fire station at K and 27th streets. Also, thanks to a grant, the city will have a 10-concert series coming to Applegate Park’s Merced Open Air Theatre starting in August.

“I believe that our future generation will look back on this one with gratitude of what we will accomplish together. I’m pleased with our progress as a city. We’ve struggled with societal challenges that every city will,” he said.

Murphy’s address hit all the right notes for residents, especially downtown residents Lori Conlan and Monika Modest.

“The whole city’s pulling together…working together,” said Conlan. “It’s great communication among non-profits, among the city offices, city council, everybody is pulling their weight.”

